NSSF Procurement Officers Arrested for Kes.48 Million Corruption

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested two National Social Security Fund (NSSF) officials and a businesswoman over a Kes.47.7 million procurement graft.

In a statement, the EACC announced the arrests of Mr. George Mwazighe Mwandemo, head of procurement at NSSF, procurement officer Ms. Susan Njoki Muthoni, and businesswoman Belinda Wanzila Kyalo, regarding a tender for the procurement of bulk filers.

The anti-graft body’s charge sheet stated that Mr. Mwandemo and Ms. Muthoni were aware of their private interests when they awarded the tender to Beldavo Enterprises.

The charge against Mr. Mwandemo and Ms. Muthoni stated that as head of procurement and a procurement officer at NSSF, they knowingly held an indirect private interest in the Kes.47.7 million tender for the supply and installation of bulk filers.

The suspects allegedly committed the offense between February 5, 2021, and January 5, 2022.

Ms. Kyalo was accused of engaging in fraudulent practices by submitting false documents to support her bid for the tender.

Additionally, she is accused of fraudulently acquiring Kes.23.9 million from NSSF by using false documents to win the tender.

The EACC stated that the suspects would be charged before a Milimani court with conflict of interest, fraudulent practices in procurement, and fraudulent acquisition of public property.