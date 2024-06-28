Boniface Mwangi Recounts Escaping Protesters’ Assault After Urging Them to Go Home

Activist Boniface Mwangi recounted an incident in which a crowd of protesters attacked him on Tuesday.

The activist said the attack occurred as he tried to urge the protesters to disperse and go home after 4 pm following the violent anti-Finance Bill protests.

Mwangi said he was punched in the face and managed to escape the crowd by seeking cover in the I&M building with help from the security guards.

“After 4 pm, we started telling people to go home. l was punched in the face for requesting people to disperse, chased away by a crowd, and was only saved by running into the I & M building. l managed to get into the building thanks to the security guys who opened it for me,” Mwangi said.

Boniface however defended the protesters, stating that they were peaceful. He added that those who vandalized government buildings and set fires in various parts of the city and other areas of the country were hired goons.

“The invasion of government buildings, and the fires that were lit all over the city and the rest of the country yesterday, was not the work of peaceful protesters but of paid goons,” he said.

Boni further noted that CCTV footage from the I&M building can confirm this, as the same people who chased him tried to force entry into the building.

“My assault was captured by many people, and if you’re one of those who recorded it, please share. Those who assaulted me wanted to break into I&M. The security footage from the building can corroborate this,” Mwangi said.

Watch a video of the moment Boniface Mwangi faced off with protestors below.