Haiti Gang Leader Barbecue Calls for Dialogue as Kenyan Police Arrive

Haitian gang leader Jimmy ‘Barbecue’ Chérizier urged community dialogue to help cease violence in the Caribbean nation.

The former police officer spoke in a video released to journalists on Tuesday as the first contingent of Kenyan police officers arrived in the capital city of Port-au-Prince.

‘Barbecue’ expressed his belief that the new interim Prime Minister, Garry Conille, can mitigate violence in Haiti through local solutions.

“We need dialogue today, Prime Minister. Prove to the world that you can make history as someone who did not contribute to the destruction of the country by distributing guns in poor neighborhoods but who now pacifies the country,” said Barbecue.

He described the premier as a man without a history tainted by gang violence or illegal arms importation, factors blamed for the chaos in Haiti.

Initially opposing the presence of foreign law enforcers on Haitian soil, Barbecue reportedly oversaw the withdrawal of some of his gang members from parts of Port-au-Prince, according to reports in local Haitian media.

However, he has not rescinded his threats against the support mission, labeling them invaders. The gang leader asserted that the PM was well-positioned to lead the dialogue, citing his popularity among the people of Haiti.

“I haven’t heard anyone with guns say you were the one who armed them. Don’t listen to traditional politicians who armed the country to destabilise previous governments and now want you to take back the guns by force,” he said.

The gang leader cautioned the PM against listening to those who previously armed society and are now advocating for disarmament. He emphasized that he would closely monitor the PM’s actions aimed at restoring peace in Haiti.

“You can be the one who will bring peace, retrieve the guns, organise elections, and set the country on the right path,” he said.

“We love this country and want change. If you come for change, we will stay out of your way. But if you do the same things, our guns are already in our hands,” ‘Barbecue’ said.