US Embassy in Nairobi Warns Citizens of Potential Attacks Targeting LGBTQ Community

On Monday, the US Department of State issued an emergency alert to its citizens residing in foreign countries following a surge in attacks against the LGBTQ community.

The US Embassy in Nairobi shared the alert, urging citizens abroad, particularly those participating in LGBTQ events, to exercise extra caution to avoid becoming targets of the assaults. The Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution due to the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations, or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests.”

Part of the alert stated, “The Department of State is aware of the increased potential for foreign terrorist organization-inspired violence against LGBTQI+ persons and events and advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution.”

Individuals facing these attacks in Kenya were urged to seek assistance from the Embassy located along United Nations Avenue in Gigiri.

Moreover, foreigners were provided emergency contacts in case they were unable to reach the Embassy.

Those in other countries were cautioned to remain vigilant in areas frequently visited by tourists, including pride celebrations and LGBTQ community venues.

Additionally, American tourists were encouraged to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive timely information and alerts facilitating access to assistance.

American citizens were further instructed to stay updated by following the Department of State on all social media platforms.

The Embassy also furnished contact details for consular services, with separate phone numbers provided for those in Kenya and elsewhere.