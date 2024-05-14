Moses Kuria Cautions Ruto to Avoid LGBTQ Debate During US State Visit

Public Service and Delivery Management Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria cautioned President William Ruto against endorsing homosexuality during his US state visit.

Speaking during a funds drive for St. Paul’s ACK College in Nandi County on Sunday, the CS welcomed the invitation of the president to the White House, where President Joe Biden will host him for a bilateral meeting.

Kuria highlighted that President Ruto’s state visit to the US is significant, marking more than 60 years of diplomatic ties between the United States of America and Kenya.

“It will be an auspicious state visit for another African president to be hosted in the White House after more than a decade, allowing President Ruto to negotiate for bilateral cooperation, trade, among other developments, on behalf of Kenyan citizens,” he stated.

The CS emphasized that Kenyans are primarily concerned with fostering ties that promote development between the two countries, and all leaders support the president’s efforts to lobby for partnerships in areas of mutual interest.

“What we cannot agree with the US is the marriage between couples of the same sex. We urge the president not to accept policies condoning homosexuality that may be advocated for in Kenya. Such vices are not African and not accepted in our religions,” he added.

President Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto are expected in Washington between May 23 and 24 for a state visit and a series of meetings on business ties and development progress in Africa.