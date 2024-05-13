Tout Crushed to Death After Bus Overturns on Jogoo Road

A matatu tout lost his life, and 21 other passengers sustained injuries when the bus they were traveling in overturned along Jogoo Road, Nairobi.

Police reported that the accident involved a bus belonging to Forward Travellers Sacco on Saturday morning, May 11. According to a report from Base Commander Buruburu, the incident occurred around 8:45 am.

The Mitsubishi bus with registration KCW 072E was traveling towards the city center from Donholm when the driver suddenly made a right turn near Rabai junction.

Subsequently, the bus overturned resulting in the death of the conductor on the spot as the bus fell on him.

Four passengers sustained severe injuries, while 17 others escaped with minor injuries. All the victims were taken to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital for treatment.

Authorities transferred the deceased’s body to City Mortuary awaiting identification and autopsy.

Police stated that they are investigating the accident and have attributed it to speeding and reckless driving.