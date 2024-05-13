Gachagua Revives ‘One Man One Vote One Shilling’ Formula

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says he will push for adopting the one-man-one-shilling formula to ensure fairness and equity in allocating funds to counties.

Gachagua asserted his role as a leading proponent of the formula, emphasizing its significance for the development of the Mt Kenya region.

“In matters of revenue sharing, I am a believer, a proponent of one-man-one-vote-one-shilling. Resources are about the people. The whole issue of resources is about the people. The more you are, the more taxes you pay. It goes without saying, the more taxes you pay, the more you should get,” stated the Deputy President.

DP Gachagua made these remarks on Sunday during the Consecration of Assistant Bishop Dr. John Kimani Nthiga at ACK Cathedral of St. Peter’s Mbeere Diocese in Siakago town, Embu County.

Gachagua insisted that the one-man-one-vote-one-shilling formula is imperative for achieving equitable distribution of resources in the region.

“We have no apologies to make. We want equality and equity. We want fairness in sharing of revenue. We will be pushing that agenda not because we come from a region that has a high population but because it is the right thing to do,” he said.

Furthermore, Gachagua insisted that the region merits a portion of the Equalisation Fund to support the development of deserving areas.

“I agree on the need to allocate funds from the Equalization Fund. We have areas in this region like Mbeere, Kieni, Ndeiya that are literally semi-arid and have been forgotten. We must work on this so they receive these funds,” Gachagua affirmed.

The Deputy President also emphasized the paramount importance of unity within the Mt Kenya region, emphasizing its pivotal role in advancing development.

“Let us all be united. The strength of this region; politically, economically and socially lies in our unity. We must always be united,” he said.