Three Arrested in Nairobi With Cocaine Worth Kes.28M Stashed in Teddy Bears

In the ongoing operation against drug trafficking in the country, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested three suspects in the New Donholm area of Nairobi for possessing 298 pellets of cocaine concealed in teddy bears.

Acting on intelligence, authorities intercepted Sharon Debra Achieng’, 25, Leon Ochieng’, 28, and Ronald Onyango, 25, at their residence.

A team of crime busters from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) and the Operations Support Unit (OSU) conducted the operation, discovering a black suitcase containing a few clothes, toiletries, and three teddy bears.

Upon examining the teddy bears, officers found 298 pellets of cocaine, weighing approximately 6.8 kilograms. The street value of the seized drugs is estimated at Sh27.5 million.

Additionally, the police discovered several air tickets for different destinations in the name of Sharon Debra Achieng’. They also seized Kes.37,000 in cash, suspected to be proceeds from the illegal drug trade.

The DCI expressed gratitude to the public for their continued support and cooperation, particularly those who provide actionable information through the #FichuakwaDCI initiative. The agency emphasized that their vigilance plays a crucial role in combating drug trafficking and other criminal activities.

“The DCI thanks the members of the public who continue to #FichuakwaDCI by sharing actionable information, and warns traffickers that their misplaced efforts will only earn them tickets to courtrooms and correctional facilities,” said the DCI.

As investigations continue, the arrested suspects are expected to face charges related to drug trafficking. The DCI called on all citizens to remain vigilant and report any information that could assist in the fight against crime.

See some photos of the cocaine bust below.