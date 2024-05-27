Pilot Accused of Forging Late Moi’s Son’s Signature to Secure Kes. 250 Million Karen Property

Authorities charged a man on Friday, May 24, with forging a title deed and signatures, including those of the late Jonathan Kipkemboi Toroitich, son of former President Daniel arap Moi, to acquire a Kes.250 million piece of land in Karen, Nairobi.

Eric Ogola Lugalia, as a 39-year-old pilot, denied 11 counts of creating false documents, forgery, and presenting false documents to a police officer at the land fraud department of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The charges claim Mr. Lugalia created a false document intending to defraud Stuart Gerald Cullinan Herd of parcel IR No1160/308 (Original No1160/248/2), located along Bogani Road and measuring 1.970 hectares.

The pilot also faced charges of producing a false certificate of title IR No.99256 LR No.1160/308 (Original No.1160/248/2) dated August 2, 2005.

Further accusations state Mr. Lugalia falsely represented the certificate as a genuine one issued by the Ministry of Lands, despite knowing it was false.

According to the prosecution, Lugalia forged the signatures of three land registrars – Fredric Indoko Lubullelah, George Gichimu Gichihi, and Peter Mburu Ng’ang’a, all stationed at Ardhi House, Nairobi.

The court heard he also forged the signature of the late son of former President Daniel arap Moi on a sale agreement dated January 15, 2015.

Another charge alleged he forged Mr. Toroitich’s signature on the land transfer instrument dated March 12, 2015.

The accused allegedly claimed this transfer document was genuine, attested by Sonye J. Ondari, an advocate of the High Court.

On July 1, Mr. Lugalia presented the forged certificate, sale agreement, and transfer document to Sergeant Lawson Shuma at the DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges before Milimani Principal Magistrate Muthoni Nzibe.

His lawyers requested reasonable bail terms, citing a pending High Court civil case regarding the land’s ownership.

“This case commenced while there is a pending superior court case to determine the true owner since both Lugalia and Herd claim to be the bona fide owner,” the magistrate stated.

State prosecutor Winnie Moraa did not oppose the bail application.

Ms. Nzibe granted Mr. Lugalia release on a Kes.300,000 bond with one surety or Kes.150,000 cash bail.

The magistrate rejected a request to bar the media from reporting on his arraignment.

The court scheduled the case’s mention for July 21.