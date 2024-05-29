Ruto’s Office Announces Four Job Openings: How To Apply

The Executive Office has announced four vacancies for the positions of chairperson and members of the Ministerial Audit Committee.

In a notice dated May 28, the office called for applications from qualified and interested Kenyans to fill the roles of Chairperson and members of the Ministerial Audit Committee.

Requirements for the Appointment of a Chairperson

To qualify as the chairperson of the audit committee, applicants must hold a degree from a recognized Kenyan university, specializing in the fields of Accounting, Finance, Auditing, Economics, or Risk Management.

Additional qualifications for the appointment of a Chairperson include possessing expertise of not less than 7 years in Audit and/or Financial Management/Accounting/Economics, along with experience and knowledge in Risk Management.

Applicants are also expected to be members of a professional body, preferably ICPAK or IIA(K), and in good standing integrity and compliance with Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010.

Additionally, they must demonstrate proven leadership qualities and strong interpersonal skills and should not be a present or past employee or agent of the Executive Office of President William Ruto.

Other requirements include over ten (10) years of experience at senior management level in a reputable organization, as well as knowledge of public service/government operations.

Committee Members (3) Requirements

To qualify as a member of the audit committee, candidates must hold a degree from a recognized university in Kenya, specializing in Finance, Accounts, Auditing, Economics, or Risk Management.

Candidates can be members of a professional body, preferably ICPAK or A(K), and must be in good standing with at least 5 years of working experience.

Applicants should not be present or past employees or agents of the operations, and they should have knowledge of public service/government operations.

Additionally, candidates must demonstrate integrity and compliance with the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010.

How To Apply

To apply for the vacancies, interested applicants who meet the requirements mentioned above should submit a manual (hardcopy) application.

All applications must include a detailed Curriculum Vitae, a copy of the National Identity Card/Passport, copies of Academic Certificates, Testimonials, and any other relevant supporting documents.

Applications should be submitted in a sealed envelope clearly marked: “Application for the Position of Chairperson or Member – Executive Office of the President, Chief of Staff and the Head of Public Service Audit Committee,” as stated in the advert.

Applications can be delivered to the Executive Office of the President, Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, P.O Box 40530-00100, Nairobi, or hand-delivered to the Executive Office of the President at Harambee House 3rd floor, Nairobi.

The deadline for application is on or before Monday, June 10, 2024, no later than 1:00 pm.

Additional Details to Consider

Applicants, if shortlisted, must provide original documents of the National Identity Card, Academic and Professional certificates and transcripts, and any other supporting documents and testimonials.

Additionally, candidates need to present valid and current clearances from the Kenya Revenue Authority, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Higher Education Loans Board, any of the Registered Credit Reference Bureaus, and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (Police Clearance).

Candidates may also submit recommendations from relevant professional bodies (where applicable).

Employment Conditions and Compensation in President Ruto’s Office

Members of the Audit Committee in the Office of President Ruto shall be appointed for a term of three (3) years and are eligible for reappointment once, subject to satisfactory performance.

Allowances for members will be determined periodically by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission based on attendance at audit committee meetings.