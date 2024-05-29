Former Geneva Marathon Champion Receives 7-Year Ban for Repeat Doping Offense

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has imposed a seven-year ban on Kenyan athlete Josephine Chepkoech for using a prohibited substance.

Tests revealed that the Kenyan road runner had testosterone in her system, leading to severe consequences for her second infraction.

Chepkoech’s ban will begin on May 7, 2024, and her results from February 18 this year have been disqualified.

The AIU provisionally suspended the 2019 Geneva Marathon champion on May 9, 2024, issuing a Notice of Allegation for violating Article 2.1 and Article 2.2 of its anti-doping regulations.

The AIU reported that Chepkoech provided a urine sample during her competition at the Seville Marathon on February 18, where she finished second. Tests found banned substances in her urine, according to the World Athletics Anti-doping Agency.

The report also noted that Chepkoech did not have a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) for the substance.

Although the athlete accepted the ruling, this was her second violation of anti-doping rules. She previously served a two-year ban from 2015 to 2017.

Initially, Chepkoech faced an eight-year ban, but after accepting the ruling and responding promptly, her ban was reduced to seven years.

Chepkoech’s notable achievements include a personal best marathon time of 2:22:38, set in February this year at the Seville Marathon.

The 35-year-old debuted in the marathon in 2018 at the Nairobi Marathon, finishing with a time of 2:33:11.

Last season, she placed fifth in the Chengdu Marathon.

Throughout her marathon career, Chepkoech finished second in both the 2019 Sydney Marathon and Zurich Marathon. In 2020, she finished fourth in the Zurich Marathon before her two marathons in 2023 and 2024.