State House Announces Vehicle Auction Scheduled For Next Month

The Office of the President has advertised a public auction of motor vehicles, tires, and other assorted items.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, May 28, State House invited interested bidders to participate in the auction scheduled for June 14, 2024.

Prospective bidders must pay a refundable deposit of Kes.50,000 in cash at the Cash Office, Executive Office of the President, State House in Nairobi during normal working hours.

The appointed auctioneer is Astorion Auctioneers, P.O. BOX 33340-00600 Nairobi, reachable at telephone numbers 0720797118 and 0721963927.

For additional inquiries regarding the public auction, individuals may contact Astorion Auctioneers directly using the provided contact information or reach out to the Comptroller of State Houses at mobile number 07202441261 or by sending correspondence to P.O BOX 40530-00100, Nairobi.

“The Executive Office of the President State House intends to sell by public auction unserviceable motor vehicles, tyres, car batteries and rims and assorted items. The Auction will take place on 14th June 2024 starting at 10:00 am at State Department for Roads, Ruiru,” the notice indicated.

“Interested bidders may obtain further information by visiting www.tenders. go.ke to download a catalogue containing details of venue, items to be auctioned, conditions of sale and date of viewing.”

National Police Service Commission (NPSC) and the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) Auctions

Other government institutions seeking to dispose of items include the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) and the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA).

NPSC has listed seven government vehicles for auction with reserve prices as low as Kes.80,000. The vehicles include 2 Land Rover Discovery 4, Suzuki G/Vitara, Renault Fluence, and 3 Nissan Navara.

In addition to vehicles, NPSC is also looking to dispose of telephone heads, UPS, and scanners. Interested bidders are advised to view the items at Skypark Plaza along Waiyaki Way in Nairobi County.

Further auction details can be accessed on the commission’s website and the Public Procurement Information Portal (PPIP).

Meanwhile, the Kenya Airports Authority will conduct its auction from June 3 to June 10. Bidders can view the items from May 29 to May 31 during working hours.

Items up for auction include used vehicles, furniture, scrap metal, fire extinguisher cylinders, electro-mechanical parts, and building hardware materials.

“All interested purchasers are requested to view the items as per the dates shown above and verify their respective details as these are not warranted by either the Auctioneer or KAA as the items are being offered for sale “As-is-where-is” basis. All the interested purchasers will be required to pay a deposit of Ksh25,000.00 per lot or item on auction,” reads part of the notice from KAA.

Auctions will take place at the KAA Headquarters on June 3, Wilson Airport on June 4, Kisumu International Airport on June 6, and Moi Internation Airport on June 10.

Items can be viewed at KAA headquarters, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Wilson Airport, Wajir Airport, Kisumu International Airport, Lokichoggio Airport, Kabunde Airport, Kakamega Airport, Moi International Airport, Malindi Airport and Ukunda Airstrip.

KAA clarified that if the bid price is lower than the deposit amount, the bidder will be refunded the difference upon presentation of the receipt.

However, if the bid price exceeds the deposit, the bidder must pay at least 25% of the total value.

The remaining balance must be settled within 24 hours; failure to do so will result in the cancellation of the award, forfeiture of the deposit, and the item being sold to the second highest bidder.