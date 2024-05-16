Mwalimu Rachel’s Reasons for Declining Previous Kiss 100 Job Offers

Radio personality Mwalimu Rachel recently joined Kiss 100 after six years as NRG Radio’s head presenter.

She joined the radio station after turning down two previous attempts by the Radio Africa Group-owned station to poach her earlier in her career.

Mwalimu Rachel disclosed that she turned down lucrative offers from Kiss 100 due to her commitment to her then-flourishing show at HomeBoyz Radio.

“The first time Kiss wanted me to join their team, I was still at HomeBoyz, which was a rival station at the time. My show was flourishing, and they were asking me to jump ship,” Rachel recounted.

She added, “Nikaangalia hivi nikasema noo! Something tells me it’s not the right time. They came for me twice and with every offer they increased the salary offer. It was very tempting, but I felt I hadn’t given my all to the show, which was just starting to make a name for itself… I had not expressed as much as I wanted to. So I said no to the money.”

Rachel said she chose to prioritize patience and industry understanding over immediate financial gain.

“Sometimes, when you have a dream and you want to see it to the very end, you have to turn down great packages, and money. It takes patience, understanding the industry, and not focusing so much on the money but on building your brand,” she explained.

When Kiss 100 FM tried a third time, Mwalimu Rachel says the timing aligned perfectly with her career aspirations and personal growth.

“The time was right. Everything sort of aligned. I am in that period where you can see I am transitioning. I have more to offer because I am now getting into a new space in my life,” she remarked.

Rachel is co-hosting the Kiss Drive show with DJ Xclusive.