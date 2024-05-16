Ruto: KDF to Lead Climate Action Efforts

President William Ruto has urged the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to play a pivotal role in addressing the pressing issue of climate change, emphasizing its significance for the nation’s development.

Speaking at the Defence Forces Recruit Training School in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, during a pass-out parade for KDF officers, President Ruto called upon the military to take the lead in the government’s ambitious tree-planting initiative, aiming to plant 15 billion trees in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment.

“I ask KDF to lead the way by providing mechanisms, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, of achieving the 15 billion tree-planting programme,” said Ruto.

He highlighted climate change as a major threat to the country’s prosperity, citing recent floods that caused loss of lives and property, and emphasized the need for proactive measures from the military to address emerging challenges.

“As you secure our nation from emerging security threats, climate change is also going to be our biggest threat. This is why we must mobilise the military to provide solutions to such emerging issues,” he added.

President Ruto commended the KDF for its effective disaster response during floods and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting affected families and enhancing national disaster response capabilities.

Additionally, he praised the KDF for its significant peacekeeping role, which enhances Kenya’s diplomatic and security standing regionally and globally, reflecting competence and efficiency.

“Whether in peace support missions abroad or national development projects at home, your actions reflect competence and efficiency worthy of our trust and the esteem in which our nation is held on the global stage,” the President said.

President Ruto assured KDF officers of the government’s unwavering support and commitment to enhancing their capabilities and welfare to meet current and future challenges.

He also commended the Defence Forces Recruit Training School for its dedication to training soldiers to the highest standards of professionalism.

“Your collective efforts have enabled this school to continue producing service members who meet the highest standards of professionalism,” he said.

The President led the gathering in a moment of silence in memory of the late Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla and other officers who perished in a helicopter crash, praising General Ogolla’s exemplary leadership and dedication as a beacon of professionalism for the KDF and all Kenyans.

The President said General Ogolla’s legacy will continue to inspire many in the military and public service.