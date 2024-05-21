Man Falls to Death After Jumping from Balcony of Burning Building in Pangani

A man died early Monday morning after jumping from his house to escape a fire in the Pangani area of Nairobi.

The fire broke out on the first floor of an apartment on North View Road over the weekend, blocking the escape routes for those on the upper floors.

Police in Nairobi reported that the residents were trapped on the upper floors during the 3 a.m. incident, causing panic among the tenants.

One of the residents attempted to escape the fire by jumping from the balcony of his fourth-floor room to the next balcony, about three meters below.

According to police, the man missed his target, hit the wall of the lower balcony, and then fell to the ground floor. He reportedly landed headfirst and died on the spot.

The fire destroyed property of unknown value before a fire engine arrived to help contain it.

Police are still investigating the cause of the fire.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.