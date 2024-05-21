Kate Actress and Eddie Butita Thrilled by White House Invitation

Kate Actress (born Catherine Kamau) and Eddie Butita are thrilled after receiving an invitation to a State dinner at the White House in the United States (U.S).

The Award-winning actress and the comedian are part of a Kenyan delegation accompanying President William on his State visit to the U.S.

Kate Actress shared the exciting news in a social media post, expressing gratitude to U.S Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman, who extended the invite to her.

“Good morning. This village girl will be attending the STATE DINNER at the White House & a Luncheon at the Tyler Perry studios in Atlanta by invitation from Her Excellency Meg Whitman,” the mother of two wrote.

Kate Actress affirmed that her inclusion was a positive gain for Kenya’s creative industry.

She added, “If you see us artistes especially actors get emotional under this post, please understand that we were ignored and disrespected for so long by previous administrations … we have fought for these spaces. We contribute 5% of the Kenya’s GDP! We matter! Dear young ;&ambitious Actor,we have done the crawling, Now, walk with your heads high, it’s about time your craft takes care of you. The time is Now. keep reinventing yourself through your craft…”

Eddie Butita on his part echoed Kate Actress’ sentiments, acknowledging that the invite was a significant step for Kenyan creatives to be recognized on the global platform.

“I am leaving for the USA todayThank you, His Excellency President William Samoei Ruto, for choosing me to accompany you to the United States Of America State Visit hosted by the USA President His Excellency President Joe Biden.

“The fact that I’m part of the head of states’ delegation is a clear sign, and we are happy that the creative industry is part of the conversations we are going to have during this trip,” he wrote on Sunday.

Besides an opportunity to meet U.S. President Joe Biden at the State dinner, Kate Actress and Butita are expected to play a pivotal role in Ruto’s visit to the Tyler Perry Studios to explore opportunities within the creative economy.