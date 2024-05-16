Humour·Social Media Hilarious Memes Trending This Thursday May 16, 2024 by Nick Mwangi Let’s have a look at what’s trending today. Prev1 of 23NextUse your ← → (arrow) keys to browse Prev1 of 23NextUse your ← → (arrow) keys to browse Facebook X Whatsapp Telegram Email Previous Story EACC Recovers Kes.3.2 Billion Public Land Grabbed During Moi Regime Next Story Gachagua Requests Kes.1.12 Billion for Renovation of Office and Karen Residence Latest from Blog Ruto Defends Plan to Raise Tax Rate to 16% This Year, With a Further Increase to 22% by Term’s End Gachagua Requests Kes.1.12 Billion for Renovation of Office and Karen Residence EACC Recovers Kes.3.2 Billion Public Land Grabbed During Moi Regime Ferdinand Waititu Pleads his Innocence in Kes.588 million Graft Case Eliud Kipchoge in Court Battle Over Ownership of Kes.100 Million Land in Eldoret