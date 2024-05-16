EACC Recovers Kes.3.2 Billion Public Land Grabbed During Moi Regime

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) reports that it has reclaimed public land worth Kes.3.2 billion, which it alleges was grabbed in Eldoret.

Commission spokesperson Erick Ngumbi stated that powerful individuals had allegedly seized the land in previous years. Title deeds issued for the land have been revoked, with the EACC asserting that the land rightfully belongs to the public.

According to the EACC, the alleged grabbers included influential politicians from the Kanu regime, many of whom have since passed away.

The reclaimed land, much of which is situated in Eldoret town’s CBD, includess plots owned by the Judiciary, Administration Police, Uasin Gishu Referral Hospital, County Fire Station, and County Assembly.

“The land we have recovered was allegedly grabbed using private companies owned by powerful individuals who colluded with corrupt land officials,” Ngumbi said.

The anti-graft watchdog is also investigating 97 other properties worth Kes..7.4 billion currently held by private individuals in Eldoret.

“One of the properties that have been recovered is a residential house hosting a judge,” Ngumbi said.

The EACC spokesperson spoke during a sensitization workshop for Kisumu, Vihiga, and Elgeyo Marakwet County Assemblies in Eldoret, which is poised to be elevated to city status.