Gachagua Requests Kes.1.12 Billion for Renovation of Office and Karen Residence

The office of the Deputy President has requested Kes.1.12 billion for renovations at the Harambee Annex office and the DP’s official Karen residence.

In the 2024/2025 budget estimates, the office defended the expenditure, citing the old and dilapidated state of the offices.

During a session with the National Assembly Committee on Administration and National Security, Patrick Mwangi, an officer from the DP’s office, sought approval to spend Kes.460.4 million on renovating the Harambee Annex offices and another Kes.660 million for the Karen residence

However, the committee expressed surprise at the large sums requested for renovations, questioning the necessity given the relatively young age of the buildings.

“Please tell us more about the renovations of the said offices because we have seen an allocation of Ksh.300.4 million. I know we have a few issues there like lifts not working but this figure is too big yet the building is not even ten years old,” said Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo.

Mwangi justified the expenditure, citing prolonged neglect and the need for major repairs and security upgrades.

“The continuous lack of maintenance has necessitated a face lift targeting major functional areas and security systems of the building,” he explained.

“In the financial year 2024/2025 annual estimates, the office has an allocation of Kes.300.4 million under the development vote.”

DP Rigathi Gachagua’s office is also seeking Kes.250 million to lead the fight against alcohol and substance abuse, which is considered a national security threat.

Members were informed that the funds had already been withdrawn under Article 223, allowing the government to spend money outside the budget and seek parliamentary approval later.

Mwangi explained that the fight against alcohol and drug abuse involves various offices, including that of the Deputy President’s spouse, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, emphasizing the importance of reducing and controlling alcoholism for national security.