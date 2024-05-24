Ex-Nairobi Finance Chief Jimmy Kiamba Loses Kes.500m Assets and Kes.114m Cash

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has secured orders to freeze assets and cash belonging to former Nairobi County Chief Finance Officer Jimmy Mutuku Kiamba, who is under investigation for corruption.

Kiamba had petitioned the Supreme Court to dismiss the EACC case questioning the source of his unexplained wealth, but the Apex Court rejected his plea and ruled that the Kes.113,893,743 in his bank account be seized.

Before the Supreme Court’s decision, both the High Court and Court of Appeal found Kiamba in possession of unexplained assets.

Kiamba then appealed to the Supreme Court in a final attempt to overturn the rulings.

The Supreme Court bench, including Justices Mohamed Ibrahim, Smokin Wanjala, Njoki Ndung’u, Isaac Lenaola, and William Ouko, also allowed EACC to auction seven luxury properties worth Kes.500 million belonging to Kiamba.

The bench ruled that the properties were proceeds of economic crimes.

“EACC will also auction his seven properties, valued at approximately Kes.500 million, located in Runda, Dennis Pritt Road, and South C in Nairobi, unless he opts to pay the total market value of the properties to the Commission, as ordered by the Court,” a source at EACC intimated.

According to the anti-graft watchdog, Kiamba acquired numerous assets and conducted significant cash transactions from 2009 to 2015, believed to be proceeds of crime.

Initially, EACC had listed 15 parcels of land, seven vehicles, and money in bank accounts, estimating Kiamba’s total wealth at Kes.872 million.

However, this figure was later reduced to Kes.575 million, and in a ruling by the Court of Appeal, Kiamba managed to salvage Kes.168.7 million of his wealth.

