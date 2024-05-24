Former KNH Employee Convicted for Stealing Drugs

A former Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) staffer has been found guilty of stealing medical drugs from the health facility.

According to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), Magdaline Wambui Nganga was caught at the gate by security while carrying medical drugs, including seven packets of Nepilet Nebivolon 5mg, two packets of Atacand Candesartan 8mg, two packets of AIRTAL 100mg, two packets of Sildenafil 25g, and one packet of Lamotrigine Lamictal 100mg.

Court papers state that the drugs are valued at Kes. 15,156.

Nganga faced two counts of stealing by a servant contrary to section 281 of the penal code and handling stolen property contrary to section 322(1) as read with section 322(2) of the penal code.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Hon. Susan Shitubi, delivering the verdict on Thursday, May 23, said that evidence showed the accused possessed the medical supplies by virtue of her employment.

The Court will sentence Magdaline Wambui Nganga on May 28, 2024.