Mombasa Governor Nassir Bans Sale and Use of Muguka in County

Mombasa Governor Abdulswammad Nassir has imposed a total ban on the entry, sale, and consumption of Muguka in the county.

Speaking at Port Reitz Hospital after signing the executive order, Governor Nassir said Muguka is the leading cause of addiction in the region. He emphasized that many young people will continue to suffer if such drastic steps are not taken.

In the executive order dated May 22, Nassir stated that no motor vehicles carrying the products will be allowed entry into Mombasa. He also ordered all retail and wholesale outlets selling or distributing Muguka to close immediately.

The county boss explained that he made the decision in consultation with the National Authority for the Campaign Against Drug Abuse (Nacada).

He highlighted that the scientific use of Muguka has been linked to mental health diseases and disabilities.

“It leads to devastating health, social, economic, and environmental consequences and places burdens on minors, families, the poor, and county health systems,” the order states.

Nassir stressed that these concerns take precedence over any commercial or business interests. He also announced that the county government will offer free rehabilitation and treatment to those addicted to the stimulant at various health facilities in the county.

Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro has also banned the products in his county, noting that it is “spoiling children.”

Speaking at public forums in Malindi, Governor Mung’aro expressed concern over children as young as 10 years old consuming Muguka, calling it a threat to the younger generation.