Comedian Osoro Cyprian Inspires Fans With Photos of House He Built for His Father

Comedian Cyprian Osoro has completed the construction of a house for his father, taking to social media to celebrate the milestone with his fanbase.

The jubilant comedian shared photos and a short video of the stylish house and hoped it would inspire others.

The house boasts a modern design with expansive windows to allow ample light. It has a flat roof and is situated on the family’s plot of land in Nyamira County.

Osoro’s father apparently snapped the photos and shared them with the comedian, encouraging him to take pride in his achievement.

“We left home to change home! Project done! Dad took these pics and told me to be proud of me! May it inspire someone! 🤓🙏🏼🙏🏼” Osoro wrote, accompanying the post with photos of the house.

In a previous update, Osoro revealed that the house had cost him Kes.2.5 million, a figure that had increased by the time the project was completed.

Some photos below and a video.