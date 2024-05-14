Christina Shusho Sues Tanzanian Preacher Over Comments on Her Divorce

Christina Shusho says she has taken legal action against fellow gospel singer and preacher Mbarikiwa Mwakipesile for his public remarks about her marriage.

Two weeks ago, while preaching in a church in Mbeya, Tanzania, Pastor Mwakipesile criticized the gospel singer for ending her marriage, referencing her recent interview where she discussed the reasons for parting ways with Pastor John Shusho.

Shusho, in an interview with Jerusalem Church TV channel in Tanzania, commented, “Let me be open, I have never been fake and I don’t lie. The truth is it’s an assignment. There is nothing different other than that. The assignment God has given me this season cannot allow me to stay where I was. I had to leave to go fulfil the assignment.”

But Mwakipesile dismissed Ms. Shusho’s explanation as merely an excuse to end her marriage, attributing her decision to fame affecting her marriage.

“I once preached here and said the most dangerous thing that can happen to a woman is her finding fame. She claims the reason to ditch her marriage is so she can focus on an ‘assignment’. What kind of assignment?” Mwakipesile told congregants.

After the clip went viral, Ms. Shusho is now taking legal action against Mwakipesile.

“Those who are using my picture or my name to spread misinformation about my marriage and others who are insulting me, the issue is already being dealt with by my lawyers and I am hopeful they will face the full force of the law,” the ‘Shusha Nyavu’ singer stated.

The singer has also pledged to clarify the real reasons behind her decision to end her marriage.