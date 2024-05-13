Body of Kenyan Medical Student Found in Kampala University Hostel

Police in Bushenyi District, western Uganda, have initiated investigations into the unusual death of a Kenyan student enrolled at Kampala International University (KIU).

The deceased, identified as Isaac Otieno Ochola, aged 33, was reportedly studying at KIU’s western campus in Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality.

Marcial Tumusiime, spokesperson for Greater Bushenyi police, reported that Ochola’s body was discovered in his Hannington hostel following complaints from neighbors about a noxious odor emanating from his room.

“They alerted the private security guard at this hostel and he informed the police. Our officers visited the scene, recorded statements from neighbours and then conveyed the body…” stated the police spokesperson.

The body was transferred to KIU Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary pending a postmortem examination. Ochola was pursuing a Master’s degree in International Medicine.

One of his neighbors, Alex Tumusiime, revealed that the police found various medications in Ochola’s room.

“When we broke into this room together with the police, we found different kinds of medicines like pethidine hydrochloride injections, Clonazepam and syringes were placed on a table near the bed, the decomposing body was well-dressed,” he recounted.

The deceased student reportedly suffered from mental disorders and was undergoing treatment.