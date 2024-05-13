List of Cabinet Secretaries Leading Tree Planting Drive This Week

The Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry has released a roster of Cabinet members spearheading the tree planting campaign from Monday, May 13, to Friday, May 17.

According to the timetable, Attorney General Justin Muturi will kick off the initiative on Monday at Ngong Hills Forest in Kajiado County.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu will follow suit on Tuesday, joining residents of Trans Nzoia County in Sosio, Saboti, Kapolet, and Saiwa Swamp.

On Wednesday, Blue Economy CS Salim Mvurya will oversee tree planting efforts in Tana River County at Hirimana and Mwinai Forests, while also visiting Pandanguo and Lake Kenyatta in Lamu County.

Tourism CS Alfred Mutua will lead Thursday’s activities in Kitui County at Muumoni and Itikoni Wetlands and Taita Taveta County at Lake Jipe Wetland.

Finally, on Friday, Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir will visit Kericho and Baringo Counties, engaging the public at Londiani and Kapnawai Wetlands in Kericho, and Narasha, Mukutani Forest, Koibatek Forest, and Kamnarok Wetland in Baringo.

The announcement comes days after President William Ruto declared that the tree-planting campaign would span the next six months, commencing on Monday.

Addressing the crowd at Karua grounds in Maragua, Murang’a County, after planting trees on Friday, he affirmed that Cabinet Secretaries would play a pivotal role in the initiative.

Ruto stated that each ministry would designate a day for its staff from various departments and agencies to plant trees in assigned areas, with subsequent ministries following suit until the government reaches its goal of planting 15 billion trees by 2032.

He underscored the government’s commitment to increasing the country’s forest cover from 12 percent to 30 percent.