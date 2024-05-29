Advanced Darts Betting Strategies: From Handicaps to Over/Under Bets

Darts betting offers a wide array of options that can enhance your betting experience and increase your chances of making a profit. While beginners might stick to simple win/lose bets, more advanced bettors explore sophisticated strategies such as handicap betting, over/under bets, and live betting.

In this article, we’ll dive into these advanced darts betting strategies, providing detailed explanations, examples, and tips on when and how to use them.

We’ll also discuss the associated risks and rewards, helping you to make informed decisions.

Handicap Betting

What is Handicap Betting?

Handicap betting is a popular strategy in darts betting where the bookmaker sets a handicap to level the playing field between two competitors of differing abilities. This means that the stronger player starts with a disadvantage, while the weaker player is given an advantage.

How Does It Work?

For example, in a match between a highly ranked player and an underdog, the bookmaker might offer a handicap of -2.5 legs to the favorite. This means that if you bet on the favorite, they need to win by at least three legs for your bet to be successful.

Conversely, if you bet on the underdog with a +2.5 legs handicap, your bet wins if the underdog either wins the match or loses by fewer than three legs.

When to Use Handicap Betting

Handicap betting is particularly useful when the odds for a straight win are not attractive due to a significant disparity in skill levels. It can offer better value and potentially higher returns.

Example

If Michael van Gerwen (the favorite) is playing against an emerging player, the odds for van Gerwen to win might be very low. By betting on van Gerwen with a -2.5 handicap, you get better odds because he needs to win by a larger margin.

Over/Under Bets

What is an Over/Under Bet?

Over/Under bets involve predicting whether a particular statistic in a darts match will be over or under a specified number. Common over/under markets include the total number of legs played, total 180s scored, or the highest checkout.

How Does It Work?

For instance, in a best-of-19 legs match, the bookmaker might set the over/under line at 16.5 legs. If you bet on the “over,” you are predicting that at least 17 legs will be played. If you bet on the “under,” you expect 16 or fewer legs to be played.

When to Use Over/Under Bets

Over/Under bets are useful when you have a strong feeling about the overall flow of the game rather than the outcome. They can be particularly effective when analysing the playing style of the competitors, such as aggressive players who score a lot of 180s or defensive players who engage in longer matches.

Example

In a match between two heavy scorers known for hitting high numbers of 180s, you might bet on the “over” if the bookmaker sets the line at 7.5 total 180s, anticipating that the match will see at least 8 such scores.

Live Betting

What is Live Betting?

Live betting, also known as in-play betting, allows you to place bets on a match while it is happening. This dynamic form of betting enables you to react to the unfolding action and adjust your bets accordingly.

How Does It Work?

Odds for live betting change in real-time based on the progress of the match. You can bet on various aspects such as the next leg winner, total 180s scored in the next leg, or the outcome of the match if you notice a shift in momentum.

When to Use Live Betting

Live betting is advantageous when you can watch the match and make quick, informed decisions. It requires a good understanding of the game and the ability to read players’ body language and momentum shifts.

Example

If you notice that a player who was trailing has started to find their form and is making a comeback, you might place a live bet on them to win the next leg or even the match, potentially securing better odds than before the match started.

Risks and Rewards

Risks

Handicap Betting : The main risk is that the favourite might win the match but not by a large enough margin to cover the handicap.

Over/Under Bets : The unpredictability of a match can lead to unexpected outcomes, such as fewer 180s than anticipated or a shorter match duration.

Live Betting : The fast-paced nature of live betting can lead to impulsive decisions, especially if you are not carefully analysing the match.

Rewards

Handicap Betting : Offers better odds and higher potential returns compared to simple win bets.

Over/Under Bets : Allows for strategic betting based on match flow and player styles, often providing good value.

Live Betting : Enables you to capitalize on changing dynamics and potentially secure better odds as the match progresses.

Conclusion

Advanced darts betting strategies like handicap betting, over/under bets, and live betting can enhance your betting experience and increase your chances of success. By understanding how each strategy works and when to use them, you can make more informed and strategic bets.

However, it is essential to be aware of the risks and manage your bankroll responsibly. With these strategies, you can take your darts betting to the next level and enjoy the thrill of making smart, informed wagers.