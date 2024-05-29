Invest in betting without placing bets

Affiliate marketing is becoming a popular way of doing business on the Internet, providing owners of news sites, blogs, YouTube channels, pages on social networks or groups in messengers with the opportunity to monetize their resources. It allows you to obtain additional sources of income and, therefore, attracts many entrepreneurs.

Affiliate marketing plays a vital role in the betting industry, moving the industry forward. This is confirmed by numerous thematic resources and conferences, where you can find useful tips, recommendations for beginners and find out the answer to the question is bet an investment?

In this article, we will discuss the benefits of the 1xBet affiliate program, an effective tool for increasing income.

Functionality

1xPartners offers all the necessary tools for effective work:



creating an affiliate link in one click

promo code generation

creating a sub-affiliate link

access to current promo materials

User-friendly interface and quick access to information

When entering the personal account, the partner immediately sees on the main page the amount of funds available for withdrawal, earnings for the current month and total income for the entire period of cooperation. All this information is presented clearly and does not require additional actions or pressing buttons.

Statistics and reports

The 1xBet affiliate program provides online statistics and detailed reports for the selected period. Information helps you track your performance and analyze data to improve your income. Partners also have access to reports on referred players, including information about where players came from and what bets they made.

Transparent conditions and high profits

Affiliates can easily check the percentage and validity period of the current commission in their personal account, which helps them better plan their work and income. 1xPartners guarantees its participants a lifetime commission – up to 50% of the bets of each attracted player.

1xPartners members have unlimited earnings, and various collaboration models, including RevShare, CPA and hybrid, allow them to choose the best terms to suit their goals and strategies. The profit of the most successful 1xBet partners in February 2024 reached $16,000, and the average monthly income of partners in 2023 was $500-800.

How to become a member of 1xPartners?

To start cooperation with 1xBet, you need to follow a few simple steps:



Register on 1xPartners. Receive confirmation of your request by e-mail.

Thousands of African entrepreneurs have already participated in the program, are running successful online businesses and have taken their income to a new level with 1xBet.

Join 1xPartners and start the path to prosperity together with a reliable company!