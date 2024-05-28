Ababu Namwamba Adopts Talented 13-Year-Old

Sports Cabinet Secretary (CS) Ababu Namwamba has taken a 13-year-old boy under his wing after being impressed by his musical talent.

In a statement on May 26, Namwamba shared his encounter with Alex Otieno while heading to a function in Butula, Busia County. The CS explained that the 7th-grade boy from Nyalenda slums in Kisumu captured his attention with his musical skills.

The CS asked his friend, Dr. Osborne Mabulu, to visit Otieno’s home, meet his family, and support his talent as he rushed to an event.

“This early afternoon in Kisumu City, I ran into 13-year-old Alex Otieno, who blew me away with his musical gift,” said the CS.

Dr. Osborne later established that Otieno is the family’s breadwinner, supporting his parents and siblings financially.

CS Namwamba explained that Otieno’s father suffers from kidney failure and is bedridden, while his mother is unemployed with a three-week-old baby.

“And what does Daktari find out deep in Nyalenda? Otieno, a 13-year-old 7th grader, is the sole family breadwinner. The dad is bedridden with kidney failure. The mom is a housewife and has a newborn baby only three weeks old,” the CS narrated.

He further highlighted that the family’s rent is overdue, they are struggling to feed themselves, and their health situation is deplorable.

Namwamba said he believes that meeting Otieno just before the launch of Kenya’s national talent edition, ‘WhozNext,’ was God’s plan and not a mere coincidence.

“Good people, God exists. He sends us in His own way and time to act and serve here on earth through little acts of kindness,” he said.

Namwamba committed to taking care of Otieno’s family and treating him as his own son.

The CS also informed his 13-year-old son that God had given him a new brother of the same age.

“Otieno is now my boy, and his family is my family. I have told my 13-year-old son, Che, that God just handed him a 13-year-old brother! When He speaks, we must listen. When He commands, we must act,” he said.