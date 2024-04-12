Siaya Man Found Hanging Months After Unsuccessful Attempt to Jump Off Building in Nairobi

Siaya County police are probing the death of a man whose body was found hanging in his bedroom.

Pascal Okoth Akelo, 46, was found dead by his relative at Pap Yamo village, West Alego location in Alego/Usonga sub-county, Citizen Digital reports.

Siaya County Police Commander Cleti Kimaiyo stated that the Assistant Chief of Komenya sub-location, Elizabeth Awino, reported the incident to Mwer Police Patrol Base.

He mentioned that officers from the patrol base visited the scene and discovered that the deceased had hanged himself using a leso inside his bedroom.

The County police boss indicated that preliminary investigations revealed that last year, the deceased had attempted suicide by jumping from a three-story building in Nairobi. He noted that the deceased did not leave any note behind.

Kimaiyo added that the scene was processed and documented before the body was transported to Siaya County Referral Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.