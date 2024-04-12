Woman Fined for Peddling 5 Rolls of Marijuana Valued at Kes.150

On Thursday, a Kenol Court penalized a 24-year-old woman after she admitted to trafficking five rolls of marijuana valued at Kes.150.

Rosemary Ngaruiya, who appeared before Murang’a Resident Magistrate Jackinda Rennah, faced charges for possessing the five rolls of marijuana without a medical prescription on April 8, 2024, at her rented house in Wempa, Murang’a South.

Prosecutor Millicent Oduor informed the court that police from the Wempa police post, acting on a tip-off from members of the public, searched her house.

The prosecutor informed the court that the five rolls of marijuana, presented as evidence in court, were discovered in Ngaruiya’s back pocket wrapped in a black polythene bag.

Having pleaded guilty to the charges and offering no statement in mitigation, the accused was convicted based on her admission of guilt.

Resident Magistrate Jackinda ordered the accused to pay a fine of Kes.20,000, or in default, serve four months in prison.