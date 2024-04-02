Seven Regions Advised to Prepare for Potential Flooding

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that Kenyans in at least seven regions across the country should prepare for potential floods.

In its weather forecast for this week, from April 2 to April 8, the Met indicates that Kenyans should brace for heavy rains nationwide.

A statement from the Met Dept. reads in part, “Expect widespread rainfall across the country, with heavy downpours forecast for the Central Highlands, Western Kenya, Rift Valley, Southeast Lowlands, Coast, Northeast, and Northwest regions. Stay prepared for potential flooding in these areas.”

However, certain counties will encounter high temperatures surpassing 30°C, the weatherman indicated.

These counties include Turkana, Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Isiolo, Garissa, Tana River, Lamu, Kilifi, Mombasa, and Kwale.

Residents in these areas have been advised to prioritize hydration by consuming an adequate amount of water.

“Night-time temperatures are expected to remain high, surpassing 25°C, particularly along the Coast and in Northeastern Kenya,” Met pointed out.

Meanwhile, the Nairobi-based Igad Climate Predictions and Applications Centre last week indicated that heavy rains were anticipated throughout April, alongside higher-than-usual temperatures.

ICPAC said the rains would subside towards the end of May in most regions of the country.

The Centre also noted that southeastern Kenya, encompassing Ukambani and sections of the coast, would generally experience dry conditions by June.