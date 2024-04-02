Senior Police Officer’s Wife Attempts Suicide, Shoots Teen Daughter in Nairobi

The wife of a senior police officer in Nairobi is reportedly recovering from a gunshot wound after shooting herself and her daughter in an attempted suicide.

According to a police report, the woman allegedly tried to end her life following a domestic quarrel with her husband on Sunday, March 31, 2024. Police stated that the couple had spent most of the Sunday afternoon out and had returned home when they began to argue.

Following a heated argument, the woman proceeded to the bedroom and took her husband’s pistol – a Jericho pistol issued to him, along with an extra magazine holding 30 bullets.

During the argument, the woman purportedly aimed the pistol at her chest, threatening suicide. As she drew the gun towards her chest in an attempt to end her life, her 15-year-old daughter intervened by leaping onto her, preventing her from carrying out the act.

According to police, during the struggle, she inadvertently pulled the trigger, shooting her daughter’s right middle finger as she attempted to wrestle the weapon from her mother.

The bullet also struck the mother in the upper side of the chest and exited through her back, as reported by the police.

They were transported to the hospital where they were admitted in stable condition.

Senior police officers arrived at the scene and retrieved the weapon and spent cartridge. They said an investigation into the shooting is currently underway.