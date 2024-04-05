Sakaja Makes U-Turn on ‘Recording Kanjo’ Order

Following intense public backlash, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has retracted an earlier directive that Nairobi county Kanjos arrest individuals caught filming them during their operational duties.

On Monday, the governor said that the enforcement officers should arrest anyone recording them, an act he said was obstruction. That order was given barely days after comedian Eric Omondi released a video of the officers harassing hawkers in the city. He addressed Sakaja directly in harsh terms, something that appears to have irked the governor.

The governor retracted his directive during a Nairobi County Assembly session on Thursday, where he stated that citizens have the full right to record these officers in action, provided that such recordings do not hinder the officers’ enforcement efforts.

“To set the record straight and to be clear, there is no problem in recording officers as they perform their duties; if anything it leads to increased accountability. You can even shoot a movie if you want,” Sakaja said, addressing concerns over citizens’ rights to document public servant activities.

However, he firmly opposed any form of obstruction or incitement against the officers, citing past incidents where enforcement personnel were assaulted during their duties.

The Governor issued a stern warning against actions that impede the operational duties of “kanjos,” highlighting the legal repercussions for such offenses. “The people of Nairobi affirmed their desire for a city of order and order will be maintained,” Sakaja declared, emphasizing the commitment to uphold public order within the county.

Sakaja further appealed to the Assembly members for their cooperation in safeguarding the welfare of the enforcement officers while ensuring they are accountable for their conduct.

“Honorable members I really expect your support in protecting our officers but ensuring that they also have accountability for the work that they do and that they treat the people of Nairobi with dignity. This is an affirmation we have made and intend to keep,” he concluded.

Watch the full ‘State of County Address’ below.