Ruto Demands Compensation for Farmers from Fake Fertilizer Company

President William Ruto has demanded compensation for farmers who received fake fertilizer.

Speaking on Monday, the President stated that the company responsible for the counterfeit fertilizer should distribute new fertilizers to farmers without charge.

“Every farmer will get the correct fertiliser. Those few people who want to take advantage of food production, the company that was involved, should compensate farmers who bought fake fertiliser and they should be given new fertilisers free of charge,” the President said in West Pokot on Monday.

Ruto also assured Kenyan farmers that the government has an adequate supply of fertilizer for them.

He announced that the government would further decrease fertilizer prices to support farmers.

Yesterday, the President also paid an impromptu visit to the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) Eldoret Depot. Ruto directed the management of NCPB depots nationwide to expedite the distribution of subsidized fertilizer.

Furthermore, Ruto issued a stern warning that those involved in the illicit trade would be brought to justice.