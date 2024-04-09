Betty Kyallo Taunts Citizen TV As Salon Faces Auction Due to Unpaid Rent

Betty Kyallo is putting on a brave face despite her luxury beauty shop Flair By Betty being put up on auction over pending rent arrears.

A public notice, published in the dailies, announced that Keysian Auctioneers will conduct a public auction on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at Leakey’s Storage Limited along Lunga-Lunga road in Nairobi to recover the rent arrears by selling items on the premises.

Among the items slated for auction by Keysian are 3 dismantled wall shelves, a massage bed stand, 2 massage beds, a small serve rack, a glass shelf, 4 large mirrors, towel warmers, and dressing tables.

Additional items to be auctioned include 2 sink stands, an Estia Heater, Midea Heater, Cushioned Pink Stool, 3 Down Seats, Coat Hanger, 7 Green Seats, 4 Pink Seats, Plastic Pink Seat, 4 Small Rolling Seats, 7 Grey Seats, Wooden Stool, 5 Green Puffs, Office Table, Black Round Seat, TV Stand, Folding Chair, Round Stool, Floor Carpet, Small Shiny Table, White Cabinet (3 Glasses Missing), Rantons One Door Fridge, and more.

Furthermore, the list includes a Mirror, 5 White Tables, 2 Massage Beds, 4 Plastic Trolleys, 5 Foot Massagers, 6 Dryers, 8 Wall Hangings, Broken Seat, 12 Barber Seats, Sony TV, Vitron TV, 3 Seats attached with Sinks, and a Blue Cushioned Stool.

The news broke out yesterday(Monday, April 8) sparking concern among the media personality’s fanbase, a section of which slammed big media houses such as Royal Media Services’ Citizen for exploiting Betty’s misfortune as fodder for gossip columnists.

Betty Kyallo Statement

Betty Kyallo was however quick to release a statement, confirming the closure of her business. She assured her fans that despite this setback, everything was well.

“Thanks for the calls and texts but Mimi Niko Sawa. Many Kenyans are going through the most in business. Many people have closed businesses in this country. I let it go… but Flair will be back. Just a matter of time. Also …. today we reopen @aftershavebyflair Upperhill, La Baita. We have expanded, we are bigger,” she wrote on her socials yesterday.

The former KTN/K24 TV news presenter also said she had found happiness and peace after letting go of Flair By Betty.

“I am happier. I sleep better. My peace of mind is more important than a name. I’m good,” she insisted.

Following her statement, the businesswoman also released a video reiterating her well-being while also hitting out Citizen TV.

“I really appreciate all the love but let me tell, you, I’m good, I’m happier, I just learnt to let go…” Betty said in an Instagram reel.

She went on to taunt the media house, insinuating that they were scared of her impending TV comeback via her reality show, Kyallo Kulture, which airs on ShowMax TV.

“For Citizen, by the way, you guys don’t have to be scared of a TV comeback,” Betty clapped back.