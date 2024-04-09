EU Starts Annual Football Tournament to Scout and Train Talented Kenyan Players

European Union (EU) Ambassador to Kenya Henriette Geiger has announced that European football teams will scout for players from Kenyan schools.

Countries within the union have initiated a football tournament named Europe Day in Kenya to scout for top players and recruit them into their teams.

Geiger revealed plans to regularly conduct such initiatives in Kenya to identify and nurture talented young men and women for the game.

The EU organized a two-day football event in Homa Bay, where Koballa Girls and Ringa Boys emerged champions of the first Europe Day Football Tournament in Homa Bay

Apart from Homa Bay, the EU organized similar events in other counties such as Marsabit, Kilifi, and Nairobi.

They will play against other teams at the finals from the four counties participating in the same tournament. The winning teams from each county will proceed to compete against each other in the finals, representing their respective regions in the tournament.

Geiger announced on Sunday that the winners of the final tournament will be granted the opportunity to train with the Romania National football team.

“EU is working on how to get air tickets for the players. They will get trained before the most talented players are picked,” the envoy said.

Ambassador Geiger mentioned that they plan to organize the Europe Day Kenya Football Tournament annually in the country.

“Just like Talanta Hela, we want to make the game an annual event. EU is working with partners like Acakoro and German Development Programme to promote the football tournament,” Geiger said.

Europe Day Commemoration

The tournament coincides with two major sporting events happening in Europe this year.

Firstly, the 17th edition of the UEFA European Football Championship (UEFA EURO 2024) is scheduled in Germany from June 14 to July 14, 2024. Additionally, the second Paris 2024 Olympic Games will take place in France from July 26 to August 11.

To commemorate these two prestigious quadrennial international events, the European Union Delegation to Kenya, along with its Member States and with the support of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, decided to host the Europe Day Kenya Football Tournament to celebrate Europe Day with the youth.