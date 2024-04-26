Gachagua Announces Activation of Flood Response Center at Nyayo House

The government says it has activated a multi-agency emergency response center at Nyayo House in response to the devastating floods across the country.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua announced that all displaced households will receive assistance to find alternative settlements, and in extreme cases, the National Youth Service will provide shelter to the most vulnerable.

“The government, under the leadership of President William Ruto, will do whatever it takes [and] will apply all the required resources in terms of money and personnel to make sure that lives are not lost and the people of Kenya are protected from this disaster,” the DP said after chairing an emergency response meeting at State House, Nairobi, Thursday evening.

Gachagua emphasized that as part of the response strategy, affected families would receive both food and non-food items. He urged Kenyans to cooperate with the multi-agency team and take personal responsibility for their safety as heavy rains persist in various parts of the country.

The Deputy President highlighted that the weather forecast for the next week predicts above-normal rainfall, underscoring the need for caution during travel and for individuals residing in low-lying areas to relocate to higher ground.

“Kenyans are requested to be careful and not to dare nature because it’s dangerous to do so. Daily alerts will be issued to the people of Kenya to inform them of what is happening in areas where there is obvious danger,” Gachagua added.

He further announced that he would chair another meeting today with the Committee on Disaster Response, which will include all stakeholders, including development partners and humanitarian agencies.

As of Thursday, the Kenya Red Cross reported that floods had claimed the lives of at least 45 people since March, with 10 fatalities occurring since Monday.