MPs Begin Occupying Kes.9B Bunge Towers after 14-Year Wait

Members of Parliament will today begin moving into their new offices at the multi-billion Bunge Towers in Nairobi.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula mentioned that the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) has ensured that the offices are ready for occupation by the end of the week.

“PSC is expediting the completion of the Bunge Tower to address the shortage of office accommodation for members,” Wetangula announced yesterday.

He stated that the occupation of the 28-storey building will occur in two phases, following the Schedule of Allocation prepared by the Clerk of the National Assembly, ensuring a smooth transition.

“Phase one will involve moving members from KICC to the Tower or other alternative accommodation. This will commence on Thursday 11th April 2024,” Wetangula announced.

Additionally, MPs currently situated in Harambee SACCO Plaza will relocate to their new offices in the tower.

Phase two, scheduled to commence on July 1, 2024, will involve MPs from Continental House.

Adjacent to parliament buildings, Bunge Towers was initially intended to be completed within three and a half years. However, nearly fourteen years later, construction is just nearing completion, with 63 MPs set to miss out on the new office block.

The construction of the building, which boasts luxurious amenities such as a gym, a beauty parlor, and a restaurant, incurred a staggering cost of Kes.9.26 billion.

The building will also accommodate committee rooms where members will conduct their business.

An underground tunnel, linking the offices with parliament buildings, has been constructed, presumably to enhance the security and comfort of MPs.

Legislators who do not secure offices will receive a monthly allowance of Kes. 57,000 to cover rent in the city center.