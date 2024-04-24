Man Goes Berserk at Police Station, Severs Officer’s Finger with Machete and Wounds Another

Police in Murang’a have arrested a 59-year-old man for attacking two officers with a Machete.

Reports indicate that the suspect identified as Paul Gitonga stormed the Nyakahura Police Post in Kangema sub-county to report a land dispute with a neighbor.

However, while Officer James Gitonga was guiding him in resolving the matter, the suspect allegedly pulled out a hidden panga and attacked the officer.

“He abruptly removed the panga he had hidden and aimed it at the head of the officer,” a police report indicated.

Using his hand as a shield, officer Gitonga had his middle finger chopped off and the second finger severely cut. The suspect also attacked a second officer, John Kimathi, slashing him on the hand and chest.

“After the assault, the assailant ran away and a chase ensued. In the process, the suspect turned to another officer identified as John Kimathi and severely cut him on the left hand and the right side of the chest,” the police report added.

The two officers were rushed to a private hospital in Murang’a for treatment, while the suspect was subdued and detained awaiting arraignment in court.