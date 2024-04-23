DJ Joe Mfalme’s MC Hype Ballo Arraigned For Murder Of DCI Officer

Allan Ochieng, also known as Hype Ballo, on Monday, faced charges for the murder of Felix Kelian Kintosi, a DCI officer attached to DCI Dagoretti.

Hype Ballo entered a not-guilty plea. The Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, through prosecution counsel Jenifer Ndeda, applied for his detention pending the completion of a social inquiry report by Probation and Aftercare.

Responding to the prosecution’s application, Lady Justice Dorah Chepkwony granted permission and remanded the accused person for 7 more days at Nairobi remand prison.

Ochieng, along with six others, including popular deejay Joe Mfalme, was arrested in connection with the murder of Kintosi.

The other six were released and turned into prosecution witnesses.

The hearing for bail or bond application was set for May 2.