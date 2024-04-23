Sharon Otieno Murder Trial Suspended After Suspect’s Wife and Children Die

The murder case hearing against former Migori Governor Okoth Obado and two others has been postponed to next month due to the bereavement of the third accused person, Caspal Obiero.

Originally scheduled for this week, Caspal, through his lawyers, informed the court of his inability to attend yesterday’s proceedings. He urged the court to grant him time to proceed with funeral arrangements for his late wife and children.

The court was informed that Caspal lost his wife and children in a road accident in March, and the family has yet to bury the deceased.

“The accident happened in March and the reason as to why they are burying the two people in May is because of finances issues and also the Luo culture which have pre and post rituals to be performed especially when you lose a wife,” the lawyers said.

The application made by Caspal Obiero, the third accused person, was not opposed by the other accused individuals, as communicated by their lawyers.

The court postponed the matter to May 6.

“Having heard from Caspal Obiero lawyer and other sides I allow the application as prayed and vacate the hearing dates and I also convey my sympathy to the accused I direct that hearing resumes on 6th May at 9:30 and that the accused be present,” the court directed.