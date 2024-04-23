Two Police Officers Charged for Allegedly Selling Ammunition to the Public

A court in Nairobi has granted permission to detain two police officers accused of selling ammunition to members of the public in Laikipia County.

The prosecution, in a miscellaneous application, stated that the ammunition sold by the two officers, Chief Inspector Joel Warui Githaiga and Police Constable Martin Murimi, is suspected to be used in committing crimes of murder and banditry within Laikipia County and neighboring areas.

The two are serving officers attached to the Anti-Stock Theft Unit in Sondu Camp.

“That other suppliers and buyers of the ammunition are still at large and there is a need to hold the suspects, conduct further investigations and make more arrests,” the prosecution stated.

Investigating officer Nicholas Njoroge’s affidavit reveals that three metallic boxes, each containing 750 rounds of ammunition, along with 15 small metallic boxes containing 25 rounds each, and 33 uncovered rounds in an empty metallic box, totaling 2,658 ammunition of caliber 7.62 by 39 mm, were recovered from the officers.

The investigating officer said they needed time to retrieve crucial documents concerning the supply and receipt of ammunition from the relevant government security agencies. Additionally, they mentioned the importance of recording statements from witnesses whom the officers might interfere with.

The investigators also expressed the need to subject the recovered ammunition to ballistic forensic analysis to determine its origin and whether the suspects were licensed firearm holders according to the firearm licensing board.

The suspects, represented by lawyer Danstan Omari, expressed no objection to the application for their detention for five days. However, he requested that they be escorted to the hospital for a medical checkup.

“Joel is a sharpshooter and is ready to cooperate with the investigations, he has high blood pressure and is diabetic,” Omari said.

The prosecution agreed with the application and urged the court to detain one suspect at Kilimani and the other at Muthaiga police station.

Kibera senior principal Samson Temu directed that Githaiga and Murimi be held in custody at Kilimani and Muthaiga stations respectively until April 25.

The Court also instructed the OCS Kilimani to adhere to the directives and ensure Joel receives medical attention.

The case is scheduled for mention on April 25 this year for further directions and to verify the status of investigations.