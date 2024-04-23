Sakaja Orders Nairobi Residents Living on Riparian Land to Vacate Immediately

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has instructed city residents living on riparian land to evacuate immediately due to heavy rains affecting the city.

The Governor issued the directive after a Monday morning meeting with a multi-agency team to evaluate the flooding situation.

During the meeting, it was decided that the national and county governments would collaborate to identify the affected areas and tackle the main issues contributing to flooding.

“It was resolved that all excavations along riparian have been suspended with immediate effect. All inhabitants along riverbeds and high areas must re-locate with immediate effect,” Sakaja said.

Simultaneously, Governor Sakaja directed all Private Service Providers (PSPs) to cease dumping waste in undesignated areas.

Sakaja emphasized that waste should be transported to the Dandora dumpsite, and any PSP failing to comply with the directive will have their license revoked and their equipment impounded.

“Please heed all warnings and advisories issued by the relevant authorities and avoid unnecessary travel in flood-prone areas. In case of an emergency, you may reach the County via the hotline number 1508,” the county boss added.