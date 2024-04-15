Chef Maliha Apologizes After Disqualification from Guinness World Record Attempt

Kenyan chef Maliha Mohammed, who shattered the record for the longest home kitchen cooking marathon, encountered another setback in her quest to re-enter the Guinness Book of World Records.
On November 15, Maliha endured 150 hours of cooking to surpass a record of 119 hours 57 minutes, and 16 seconds set by Ireland’s Alan Fisher on November 7.
Maliha successfully reached the 150-hour mark, surpassing her own record of 90 hours and 15 minutes set in 2019. However, despite celebrating the win, Maliha’s ratification by GWR was never confirmed.
Over the weekend, the Coast-based chef shared the heartbreaking news of her disqualification due to disregarding certain guidelines.
She expressed gratitude and apologized to her fans who accompanied her on the journey, mentioning that she was sharing the update based on her manager’s advice.
“Hey guys, Assalamun aleykumIt is with much sadness to inform my family, friends, fans, sponsors, followers, and everyone who showed love and support ❤️ towards my journey in the November cooking marathon.
“Upon my manager’s advice, I have to let you know I was disqualified for 1 error made during my rest break. I am not okay right now. I ask for your forgiveness to have let you all down. It wasn’t easy, but I know God has other plans for me in shaa Allah because what’s meant for you will simply find you.” Maliha said on Saturday.
She maintained her optimism about her culinary marathons and her endeavor to set a completely new standard for the longest uninterrupted cooking session within a home kitchen.
“But I know God has other plans for me in shaa Allah because what’s meant for you will simply find you. To those who were waiting for this record, 😭😭😭 I am truly sorry.”
Error Leading to Disqualification
GWR clarified that the disqualification was a result of additional minutes taken by Maliha, which were not accumulated.
“Unfortunately it’s not permitted to make up rest break as it must only be accumulated. In the interest of fairness across all applicants, we can only approve a record when all the guidelines have been adhered to,” GWR said in an email sent to the chef.
In 2019, Chef Maliha secured her spot in the Guinness Book of World Records by cooking non-stop for 75 hours. Her initial attempt to break the world record in May 2019 fell short as she only managed to cook for 36 hours non-stop.
Then, in August 2023, Maliha surpassed the previous record held by Rickey Lumpkin II from Los Angeles, California, completing an impressive home kitchen cooking marathon lasting a remarkable 90 hours and 15 minutes.