Chef Maliha Apologizes After Disqualification from Guinness World Record Attempt

Kenyan chef Maliha Mohammed, who shattered the record for the longest home kitchen cooking marathon, encountered another setback in her quest to re-enter the Guinness Book of World Records.

On November 15, Maliha endured 150 hours of cooking to surpass a record of 119 hours 57 minutes, and 16 seconds set by Ireland’s Alan Fisher on November 7.

Maliha successfully reached the 150-hour mark, surpassing her own record of 90 hours and 15 minutes set in 2019. However, despite celebrating the win, Maliha’s ratification by GWR was never confirmed.

Over the weekend, the Coast-based chef shared the heartbreaking news of her disqualification due to disregarding certain guidelines.

She expressed gratitude and apologized to her fans who accompanied her on the journey, mentioning that she was sharing the update based on her manager’s advice.

“Hey guys, Assalamun aleykumIt is with much sadness to inform my family, friends, fans, sponsors, followers, and everyone who showed love and support ❤️ towards my journey in the November cooking marathon.