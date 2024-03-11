Nairobi detectives are investigating an incident where a businessman allegedly took his own life in Sunvalley estate, Lang’ata, Nairobi. On Friday, March 8 morning, Abraham Meli, while locked inside his four-wheel-drive car—a Toyota Prado—reportedly fatally shot himself in the head.

Meli, a former military personnel, was a licensed gun holder, according to both his family and the police.

Upon receiving the call, the police immediately responded to the incident and found Meli in the vehicle with a gunshot wound. The firearm he used, a pistol, was located inside the car and secured by the police.

The businessman was taken to St Mary’s Hospital, where he was officially pronounced dead.

The motive behind the incident is currently unknown, according to the police. They mentioned that before the incident, Meli had sent a text message to his wife with the message “Sunvalley,” which is the same location where he resided.

The police stated that they are investigating the tragedy to determine the motive. As part of their inquiry, they plan to interview, among others, his wife and business partners.

Pending an autopsy, Meli’s body was transferred to the mortuary.

The authorities classified the incident as a suicide pending full investigations.