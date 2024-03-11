Upon authorization by the Government Advertising Agency, the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) will now disseminate all National Government electronic advertisements.

Broadcasting and Telecommunications Principal Secretary Prof Edward Kisiang’ani issued this directive through a letter to the chief executive officers of state corporations, independent commissions, and public universities.

Prof. Kisiang’ani said this action aligns with the government policy of revitalizing struggling public sector entities and ensuring that any public-private partnership does not favor the private sector at the expense of the public sector.

“In light of the foregoing, all public sector electronic (radio and television) advertisements from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) that fall under the National Government, Independent Commissions and Public Universities shall be handled by the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) upon authorization by the Government Advertising Agency,” said Prof Kisiang’ani in a letter dated March 7, 2024.

The Ministry further justified the decision by highlighting the extensive network coverage provided by the national broadcaster, ensuring advertisers a broad reach.

KBC extends its reach through 13 radio stations, seven sub-services, and two TV stations, providing coverage in both national and local dialects.

Moreover, the directive is expected to enhance the corporation’s funding as part of the government’s revitalization efforts through a modernization framework, aiming to position it as a leading national broadcaster in Africa.

“This effort requires the national broadcaster to take the lead in the dissemination of information in Kenya,” he added.

The directive is also in response to a 2015 circular by the National Treasury, leading to the establishment of GAA, which centralized public sector advertising to enhance cost-cutting through procurement efficiency.

This initiative aligns with the government’s goal to reduce pending bills owed to the media industry while ensuring a seamless provision of public sector advertising services.

A recent report from the Communications Authority of Kenya reveals that out of the Kes.16.1 billion spent on media advertising between July and September 2023, television received the largest allocation at Kes. 10.9 billion, followed by radio at Kes. 3.6 billion, and print at Kes. 1.6 billion.