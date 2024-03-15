On Wednesday night in Siaya County, the ongoing nationwide crackdown on illicit brews took a tragic turn when an angry mob attacked and killed a police inspector and also stole his Ceska pistol.

Inspector Simon Mwangi Kariuki, stationed at Ndori police station, was with his junior, police constable Wilfred Maina, at around 7:00 pm when they were attacked. They had gone to Oyude market in Rarieda sub-county upon receiving information that one Caren Okumu, also known as Nyaseme, was hiding several cartons of illicit liquor and cigarettes in her den.

Upon arrival, the officers arrested Nyaseme, in possession of 21 sachets, each containing 100ml of illicit alcohol, and 4 packets of Supermatch cigarettes intended for export.

According to a police report, when the officers arrested the suspect, she raised an alarm, prompting a mob to attack the officers with stones and crude weapons.

“The inspector is said to have fired five shots in the air to scare away the attackers in vain. He succumbed to injuries,” read part of the report.

Constable Maina sustained injuries to his right shoulder during the incident, while the deceased police boss also lost his Ceska pistol with serial number G3182, along with an unknown number of ammunition.

“The scene was processed and the body of the officer removed to Lwak Mission Hospital Mortuary awaiting post-mortem,” the police report added.

Officers under the command of Siaya County Police Commander Cleti Kimaiyo apprehended the woman to aid in ongoing investigations, while the search for the firearm and the pursuit of additional suspects continue.