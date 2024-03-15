The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) arrested Erustus Ruiru Nganga, the Principal of Keekonyokie Mixed Day Secondary School in Narok County, for bribery.

Nganga was nabbed on Wednesday for allegedly soliciting a bribe from a businessman who supplied general merchandise to the school.

EACC spokesperson Eric Ngumbi confirmed that the principal was apprehended while accepting Kes. 40,000, which was part of the Ksh.50,000 bribe he had demanded.

The antigraft watchdog reported that the School head allegedly demanded the bribe in exchange for releasing payment to the supplier, who had supplied goods worth Kes. 410,000 to the school.

The supplier, who did not comply, reported the matter to the EACC, which devised a plan to catch the Principal in the act.

“Cases of this nature are common in schools where some Principals embezzle school funds placed under their care and custody, sometimes in collusion with private persons, including corrupt suppliers who draw money from schools without supplying anything. Such individuals should always be exposed to the Commission through Toll Free No. 1551 for action in accordance with the law,” the EACC said.

The Principal was detained at the Ntulele Police Station in Narok, pending further processing.