Road safety stakeholders have introduced a new system to improve speed checks and mitigate road carnage.

With the introduction of a digital sticker for vehicles equipped with speed limiters, law enforcement officers can easily detect defaulters.

Speaking during the launch at Kamakis area along the Eastern Bypass in Kiambu County, officials from the Speed Governors and Road Safety Association urged the government, particularly the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), to embrace the new technology.

David Kiarie, the Chairman of the Road Safety Association of Kenya, stated that the new device can be linked to the NTSA server, making it easier for the Authority’s officers and traffic police to enforce the law.

The officials also criticized recent remarks by Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, stating that earth roads have never caused major or fatal accidents in the country’s history, terming this perspective as retrogressive thinking.

Edward Gitonga, the Chairman of Speed Governors and Road Safety Association, and his Secretary General John Mutisya asserted that NTSA must collaborate with safety lobby groups to reduce the death toll on the roads.